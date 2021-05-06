Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Love Lives: A Status Check

Keeping Up With the Kardashians isn’t just a show, it’s practically a full-time job.

With the lives of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager of the whole brood Kris jenner in the mix, staying up to date can be a lot for even the most hardcore of fans. Not only is there a delay between this current final season and present day, but, if you hadn’t noticed, there are a lot of them. When you add in their significant others and Scott disick‘s own eventful love life, it’s a lot to juggle.

So no one would blame you for falling a bit behind. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. After all, we are the people for whom this is actually our full-time jobs. We’ve got you covered.

Behold, your one-stop shop for the latest updates on all the Kardashian-Jenner-Disick love lives.