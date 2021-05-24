Keep this in mind when purchasing vehicle insurance

The companies offer protection and additional services such as Patrimonial protection, legal assistance in civil or criminal proceedings, towing expenses, travel assistance and chosen driver, among others.

Insurance is important because, in the event of a claim, If the person does not have a way to respond for damages to third parties, they put their assets at risk It must be liable for damages in civil proceedings that fail against it.

The value to pay for an insurance policy is determined based on four factors: 1. The insured value, that is, the value of the vehicle. 2. The types of protection and the value covered for each one of them. 3. the risk profile of the vehicle owner or policyholder, which may vary according to age, sex, marital status and previous claims. 4. The value of the deductibles, these can be agreed with the insurer; the higher the deductibles, the lower the price of the insurance.

AIG car insurance policy, Tu Auto

For all vehicles purchased with credit, financial institutions require it on a mandatory basis for the life of the loan.

If the vehicle you are buying is a used one, verify that it is insurable. There are three cases in which companies do not insure a vehicle: 1) By year / model. If it is very old. There are companies that have insurance for vehicles over 15 years old, but with conditions. 2) If the vehicle was imported directly, was stolen and recovered, or has some problem in its tradition. 3) If the vehicle has altered its structure or has a failure caused by an accident or a modification that compromises its safety and proper operation.

How does the usage auto insurance plan work?

The insurance per use plan is for new customers only, and it is not possible to make modifications to a traditional policy to upgrade to this option. It is a monthly valid insurance that measures two variables to calculate the value that the client must pay: kilometers traveled and driving habits (acceleration, braking, sharp turns, cell phone use, among others). Every driver must be registered.

An application collects this information, which, in addition to geolocation, activates the transmission of data on each journey the vehicle travels. The automotive can have several registered drivers and all must download the application, but it must be taken into account that if they drive another vehicle, those kilometers are accumulated to the insurance for the use of the holder.

If the vehicle is in the name of a company, the registered drivers must be natural persons. Be sure not intended for drivers driving more than one vehicle, as this will affect the value of the insurance. That is, the kilometers traveled in another car will be added to this plan, regardless of whether the car you are driving is different from the insured one.

It is also not made for people who share their vehicle with drivers of other vehicles, since the kilometers and habits associated with journeys in other cars could negatively impact the cost of the insurance plan by use of the insured.

Insurance for use covers damages to third parties, partial and total damages, partial and total theft, transportation costs, travel of the insured and alternative mobility.

To pay a claim, the information of the routes, plus the drivers registered from the quote, will be taken into account. If the routes do not match the information provided by the client, or if the driver who was driving at the time of the event is not registered from the quote, the claim may be objected.

To keep in mind: if at the time of driving the client used Waze, Spotify or another app, the driving score is affected. To avoid this, before starting the trip, program the trip or the music.

If you run out of data on your cell phone during trips, they will be recognized and when you have connection again, be it via wifi or data, the trips will be sent to the system. The same will happen if the customer is driving and is in an area where there is no good internet signal: the data is stored on the cell phone until there is a connection.

If the client goes on a trip in the car you must leave cell phone geolocation on; If you turn it off and an event occurs in a city with a circulation other than that declared in the policy, it will not be covered.

If an unregistered driver uses the car and an event occurs, there will be no coverage for damages or theft. Only damages to third parties.

* With information from Sura.