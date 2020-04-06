In these strange days that have us locked up at home, any activity that takes us out of conventionality is more than welcome. And when it comes to music and talking to our favorite artists, what better? Now, as part of a series presented by Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, The Maccabees joins his project and confirms a meeting to launch the listening party for his album Given To The Wild.

Tim Burgess has been hosting album listening parties for the past few weeks with contributions from the brains behind some of the world’s most celebrated records. At the time nothing more and nothing less than Alex Kapranos was in charge of taking the microphones and giving a tour of his debut album Franz Ferdinand. The next two weeks we had the opportunity to listen to music from Oasis with Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? with guitarist Bonehead handing out interesting facts from both records.

In order not to drop the beat, The Maccabees will join the Tim Burgess album listening parties to dissect their third seminal album Given To The Wild. Burgess announced earlier this week that The Maccabees will be reuniting for their dynamic in the near future. “Date to be confirmed,” he said. “Be ready!”.

The Maccabees will be assembling from our various homes to listen and talk through Given To The Wild in its entirety for #timstwitterlisteningparty soon…. https://t.co/SJK6zZTqWr – Felix White (@felixwhite) April 2, 2020

The band’s guitarist Felix White later confirmed that the now-defunct group would be involved. “The Maccabees will gather from our various homes to hear and speak about Given To The Wild in its entirety for #timstwitterlisteningparty soon …”he wrote on Twitter.

The dynamics is quite simple. All fans around the world who want to join in these parties should start playing the album on the day and time assigned by Burgess. From there on out the rest is summarized in grab your Twitter and use the hashtag #TimsListeningParty to ask the artists the questions you always wanted to ask them. Hopefully they will respond to you and you will be very very happy.