Keep some of Trump; assets of your empire are for sale

(Bloomberg) – The exterior of Le Chateau des Palmiers looks like any other luxury property on the island of Saint Martin in the French West Indies. Terracotta tiled structures and palm trees overlook a sparkling pool that reflects the Caribbean Sea.

Inside, however, everything is Donald Trump style: decor in gold tones from the wallpaper to curtains, cabinets and headboards.

You can acquire the property for $ 16.9 million. Yes, it’s relatively a bargain after the former US president’s company lowered the price by $ 11 million since the property’s first listing four years ago.

The house is just a small mouthful of the Trump Organization’s sprawling real estate empire, a disparate collection of properties that is feeling the brunt of the pandemic and the adverse results of the controversial Trump presidency. It is also one of several assets the company has put up for sale, so far without buyers. If buyers emerge, the deals could far exceed any transaction in the four years the billionaire was in office.

In Washington, the hotel that became a conservative center during the Trump presidency hit the market in 2019 for $ 500 million. A mansion (in need of repairs) facing Mar-a-Lago in Florida is at $ 49 million. The company is also considering selling Seven Springs, a property in New York’s Westchester County that is linked to an investigation by Manhattan prosecutors, according to a person with knowledge of the family businesses.

Doing deals for properties could add tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars to family coffers at a time when the Trump Organization has at least $ 590 million in loans maturing in the next four years, more than half personally guaranteed. by their leader. They would also provide cash as the company seeks to convert 74 million Trump voters into customers, following the possibility raised by the former president of a social media platform.

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

While buying and selling property is the essence of any real estate venture, assets for sale are outside of Trump’s business of marketing condos in a Las Vegas tower or homes in his California golf community. The family’s holdings include golf courses, hotels and office buildings, with a mix of mansions and even a wine cellar, and the potential transactions could take advantage of the growing demand for real estate among the ultra-rich.

But for the mogul, a deal could be hampered by high price expectations, as well as the Trump surname.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, which opened just before its owner moved to the nearby White House, stood on the market for more than a year without reaching its asking price of $ 500 million. The Trump Organization said it attracted what would be record offers “in excess of $ 350 million,” which the company rejected.

Those who have made their offers public have cited much lower figures. Brian Friedman, a DC real estate investor, said he offered about $ 160 million. He doesn’t think there are many other serious bidders.

Trump himself said in 2012 that he paid too much for the property. Friedman indicated that it would need 80% occupancy and a high average daily rate for it to be worth buying.

Hotel revenues fell last year amid the pandemic and it is in a city where Democratic leaders are now in power. It is no longer officially on the market. The broker handling the sale, Jones Lang LaSalle, resigned in January after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Two buildings that represent Trump’s most valuable assets, a 30% stake in office towers in New York and San Francisco, with an estimated value of $ 685 million, were also at stake last year, but they were not sold as the Offers fell short of expectations.

It’s a tough time to be a seller in the commercial property market after a year of quarantines that forced hotel closures and remote work. Nationwide, office demand is expected to drop about 15% from pre-pandemic levels, said Dave Bragg, managing director of real estate analytics firm Green Street.

But the pandemic is probably not a problem for the Chateau des Palmiers. It first traded at $ 28 million in 2017 before the price dropped later that year, bringing it closer to levels more consistent with other luxury homes in San Martín. The fact that Trump is listed on the deed is likely one reason the property has languished in the market, even as the island became a popular haven for people looking to get away from the pandemic, said Jonathan Schaede, local broker. of real estate.

The Trumps rent the 10-room house as a private complex, with weekly rates of up to $ 140,000 during peak season. But in 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021, the property’s rental income was at most $ 50,000, according to Trump’s final disclosure.

In New York, the 7,000-acre Seven Springs property could go on the market soon, according to a person familiar with the family business. Trump bought the 15-room house in 1995 for $ 7.5 million. New York City prosecutors, who are investigating his company for possible tax, banking and insurance fraud, have expanded their investigation to include the property.

