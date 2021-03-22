Keep portable devices cool – Non-metallic material radiates heat from users, circuits, and the sun

While thermal management is certainly not a new consideration in electronics design, it presents unique challenges in portable electronics. In conventional electronics, CPUs are expected to stay below 75 ° C. But in wearables, users will experience pain when a device operates at 42 ° C and discomfort at even lower temperatures.

Heat is not just a problem from wearables to humans either; Human-generated heat can also pose problems for integrated circuits. Direct contact with human skin reduces the thermal tolerances of the device and may cause it to experience more heat. Additionally, wearables can experience more direct and continuous exposure to sunlight than other electronic devices, causing them to misbehave.

Wearables are among the few electronic groups that have direct exposure to human skin and sunlight. Image used courtesy of Advanced Science

What have engineering researchers done to address these thermal challenges?

Researchers strive to keep wearables cool

In recent years, designers have approached the problem of laptop heat in a number of different ways, many of them related to heatsinks and heatsinks. For example, researchers have investigated how two factors – heat sources / heatsink thermal resistances and thermoelectric materials – could affect the performance of thermoelectric coolers. These coolers are said to reduce the contact temperature between human skin and the wearable device by as much as 8.2 ° C.

Alternatively, a 2019 Science Advances study cites an effective method of targeting certain areas of a system for cooling rather than targeting the entire device. These researchers used flexible thermoelectric devices to cool specific heat-generating sites in the circuits, resulting in a 10 ° C drop in temperature.



A thermoelectric cooler module in a smartwatch locates cooling where the device comes into contact with the skin, obviating the need to cool the space. Image used courtesy of Nature.

This now common method can benefit from thermal modeling and simulation, which can identify those heat-prone locations and help developers assess how different device shapes, strip sizes, and materials influence thermals.

This week, however, researchers from Korea and the United States have turned to materials science to solve thermal challenges in wearable devices once and for all.

The challenge of sinking metallic heat

As mentioned, thermal considerations for portable devices often involve dissipation or heat dissipation based on thin metal films. The problem is that these thin metallic layers have the potential to create a makeshift faraday cage around the wearable device, obstructing wireless communication.



Principle of operation of a Faraday cage. Image used courtesy of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory

While this issue has been avoided in products on the market, it continues to block all capabilities of metal heatsinks due to the persistent risk of blocking RF connectivity.

New material reduces heat and maintains RF connectivity

In a new article published in Advanced Science, GIST researchers in Korea in collaboration with researchers in the US have created a new material to keep wearables cool. The nano / micro-void polymer (NMVP) is a flexible non-metallic material, which the researchers created from polymethylmethacrylate and styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene.



Graph of the new emissive material. Image used courtesy of Kang et al.

By combining these two materials, the team says they have created a material that is nearly 100% reflective of the solar spectrum, meaning that sunlight will not cause the material to heat up. The new material also features high emissivity in the atmospheric window, allowing it to radiate heat as a form of cooling.

In particular, the material is non-metallic, eliminating concerns about interference with RF communications.

How do you foresee the thermal design of wearables evolving in the coming years? Share your thoughts in the comments below.