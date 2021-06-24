“Keep making the football world smile”

06/24/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

Brazilian star Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ congratulated Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Thursday on his 34th birthday and asked him to keep “making smile” to the football world.

“Happy birthday Leo Messi. Keep making the world of football smile,” the triple world champion with Canarinha (1958, 1962, 1970) wrote on his social networks. Pelé, 80, accompanies his message with a photograph of Messi during a match with La Albiceleste.

The mythical former striker of Santos y Cosmos feels great admiration for the Argentine, who these days is concentrating with his team while playing the 2021 Copa América in Brazil.

Argentina is the leader of group A of the South American tournament, with 7 points (two wins and a draw), and is already classified for the quarterfinal round.

On Wednesday, Pelé also He praised through his social networks the French Kylian Mbappé and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who faced their respective teams in the Eurocup group stage. “Today two of the players I most admire in football will face off. It will be a great day for football lovers,” he said.

Last week, likewise he had words of affection towards his compatriot Neymar, who has shone in this start of the Copa América, which takes place on Brazilian soil with the coronavirus pandemic still out of control.

With two goals scored to date in the competition, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is just nine goals away from equaling Pelé (77) as Canarinha’s top scorer in official matches.