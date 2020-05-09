The Undersecretary of Health highlighted the importance of staying away from older people, since they are those who are most at risk of getting infected, adding that visiting them can be extremely dangerous.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, called for this May 10, let’s try to keep a healthy distance and avoid visiting your relatives.

“Next Sunday is May 10 and we are all going to want to visit our moms to congratulate them on their day, but we are in the midst of a Covid-19 epidemic, if we are meeting with them right now, what we are going to do is bring them a problem, for the risk of infection with the new coronavirus”López-Gatell assured through a video that was uploaded to his Twitter account.

In addition, he stressed the importance of staying away from older people, since they are the ones who they are more at risk of catchingHe said visiting them can be extremely dangerous.

It is important to mention that, according to the Ministry of Health, the older adults are among the most vulnerable groups as are pregnant women and people with diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension, among others.

“Please do not meet this May 10, the best gift is to prevent them from becoming infected with Covid-19, let’s stay distant from each other, but emotionally close, this includes moms, grandmothers whom I wish you a great day but at a healthy distance ”, reiterated the undersecretary. (Ntx.)