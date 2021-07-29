keep an eye on the message in red

The poster hanging next to a virgin in the church of Santiago, in Vigo. (Photo: Ledicia Costas)

Many are those who go to the images of the saints located in churches and cathedrals throughout Spain to ask for divine help. Parishioners kiss and touch them, trusting that it can increase effectiveness.

In some cases, such as in the busiest churches, an excess of contact can have a negative impact on the figures, since they end up wearing out and losing part of their visual beauty.

To avoid this, in the Church of Santiago, in Vigo, they have placed a sign next to one of the virgins, remembering that it is not necessary to touch the figures all the time.

Please don’t touch the images. No matter how much they touch them, the saints will not pay any more attention to them. And the images deteriorate seriously ”, they have written on the page.

The image has been published on Twitter by the Galician writer Ledicia Costas and in a matter of hours it has exceeded half a million likes.

The Church, which has a historicist medieval court although its main facade is in the Neo-Gothic style, was built in 1896 and designed by the architect Manuel Felipe Quintana.

