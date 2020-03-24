Keenum reaches an agreement with the Broncos, .

Quarterback and free agent Case Keenum will play for the Denver Broncos for the next two years, after an agreement has been reached between the franchise and the player, within the NFL free agency period.

Through its official website, the team announced Wednesday that the former Minnesota passer will occupy the quarterback position, after having had a great season the previous year, in which he helped Vikings play the Conference final. National, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Case (Keenum) fits what we are looking for. He comes from a tremendous campaign last year and has obviously gone through many situations throughout his career. His experience, leadership and competitiveness is what you are looking for in a quarterback. “Denver general manager John Elway said.

The thirty-year-old had his highest numbers last season in percentage of complete passes (67.7 percent), touchdown passes (22) and total yards thrown (3,574).

“He is perfect for our team, as a player and as a person. He is playing the best football of his career right now and he has gotten better with every opportunity he has had. It will be great to have him in the locker room and we are eager to see him as a Bronco, “coach Vance Joseph said for the team page.

Keenum will be presented to the press the following Friday and his arrival gives Denver the opportunity to look at different positions to reinforce in the following Draft, in which they have the fifth global selection.

