Keanu Reeves was already seen on the set of “John Wick 4”

Having concluded his commitments to the “Matrix 4” team, Keanu Reeves is ready to go back to being John Wick.

Keanu Reeves has caused excitement this week with the first photos that have been seen of him on the film set of John Wick 4. The actor was caught behind-the-scenes, while chatting with part of the team and waiting a bit for his look was perfect.

While two barrettes fixed his hair to prevent it from falling apart in the shots, Keanu kept his kind and calm look that contrasts with the untimely violence that his character can commit in the plot.

The actor is in Mitte, the central municipality of Berlin and visited a famous restaurant and dance hall called Clärchens Ballroom to film some scenes until late, as the place is quite used in weddings and filming due to a mirrored room that forms part of its decoration.

Although Keanu was in Germany since the fall of last year to fulfill his commitments with the Matrix, now he looks like a different man with his long hair, as we remember that his character as Neo or The Chosen One usually appears with a shaved head.