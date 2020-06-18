Keanu Reeves, they will auction a date with him for noble cause | .

Dear, admire and even adored by a lot Keanu Reeves has caused a stir once again among his fans, because he is going to auction a date with him to raise funds for a noble cause.

With the aim of helping an organization for children with cancer, the protagonist of the films of John wick Part of your time will be auctioned to raise funds.

Upon hearing the news, his fans, including men or women They immediately began to investigate what the tremendous appointment consisted of and how much time they would have to talk to him.

It will be around 15 minutes to raise money, the person in charge of organizing is Camp Rainbow Gold, a charity for Kids with cancer.

‘’ A little one on one with Keanu Bill and Ted. Speed. The matrix. John Wick. Do you know him. You love him. This is priceless and now you have the opportunity to be at Zoom with him from home! Prepare your questions and spend 15 minutes with the actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves ’’, description of the offer.

So far The award of the 55 year old star, was valued at $ 10,000 and has already exceeded the value with an anonymous offer of $ 10,100.

Camp Rainbow Gold is not the only offer that it is offering because you can also find a guitar signed by Andy Grammer and also another 15 minutes with lly brookeby Fifth Harmony.

If you know a little about the actor’s life you will know that he constantly supports these types of organizations and even he also has one that supports hospitals and cancer research After her sister suffered from cancer, Reeves also dedicated herself to supporting other causes.

You will also know that it is not the only humanitarian work that he has done, he has also volunteered for a Stand Up to Cancer, among other things, it is largely for what it is very loved.

