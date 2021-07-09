Keanu Reeves on the film set of the fourth installment of John Wick

Filming began and the expectations of his followers have already been awakened. After concluding with Matrix, they continue their classics.

Keanu reeves has become one of the most adored actors in Hollywood. With classics like Matrix Y John wick It has conquered the critics and the public, and now it does it again.

A few weeks ago it was announced that filming officially began on the fourth installment of this hitman and they plan its release date for May next year.

The first trilogy became a relic of cinema, to the point of becoming the favorite of the American public.

“John Wick 3: Parabellum” managed to surpass the highest grossing movie “Avengers: Endgame”, as it exceeded 50 million dollars in 3 days, while Marvel raised 14 million.

Now, the actor bets once again on the roles that led him to history. Shortly after filming the fourth installment of The Matrix, which arrives after almost two decades on December 22, 2021, he also bets on his role as a hitman.

Don’t Miss: Keanu Reeves Was Already Spotted On The Filming Set Of “John Wick 4”

Three years after his last installment, Keanu Reeves is already shown on the film set, in this case in the German church “Herz Jesu” (Sacred Heart) in Prenzlauer Berg.

In the photographs he is seen wearing a dark suit with a shirt and tie, total black. At the church doors and with smoke that camouflages his image, Reeves is already ready for a new adventure.

The official title of the installment has not yet been revealed. Although there is talk of “John Wick Chapter 4”, it has probably hidden behind a secondary denomination as happened with its third installment “Parabellum”.

Regarding the cast, in addition to Reeves, they return Ian McShane (Winston), Laurence fishburne (Bowery King) and Halle berry (Sofia).

It was also announced that they will join the cast. Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyiki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen Y Scott adkins, in roles that have not yet transcended too many details, so it is not known if they will be friends or enemies of the protagonist.

Read on: Keanu Reeves is already in Germany, ready to film “John Wick 4”