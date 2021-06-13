Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson in new DC movie

The one who was the protagonist of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’, Keanu reeves, has joined in bringing a character to life in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by the star Dwayne johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.

The writer and director of ‘A quiet place 2’, John krasinski, Natasha Lyonne (‘Russian Doll’), Diego Luna (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’) and Kate mckinnon Y Vanessa bayer from ‘Saturday Night Live’ will also be in the recording booth.

Johnson will voice Superman’s dog, Krypto, in the film, which follows the adventures of the four-legged friends of some of DC’s most important characters.

“Ladies, gentlemen, and kids of ALL AGES, it’s my pleasure to FEATURE our all-star cast @DCSuperPets,” Johnson tweeted along with a teaser video.

“@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you and families around the world. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change #SUPERPETS.”

Shifting to the John Wick universe, the upcoming fourth installment recently featured the Rogue One actor, Donnie yen. His character is said to share the same story and the same enemies as Reeves’ killer, so you know there will be some intense fight sequences.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from a John Wick movie.

