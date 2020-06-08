More leaving an airport, he endured smiling the insistence of the fans, or the other in which, & nbsp;traveling on the subway in New York, he gave up his seat to a lady. Quite a courtesy model! “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Well, first of all we could be guided by the past: at 55 years old, Reeves has received nothing but praise throughout his career. In a profession that fosters narcissism and self-indulgence, his fans have always found a close-up Keanu brimming with good manners. Something that, in addition, has been recorded for posterity on numerous occasions: you only have to see that occasion when, leaving an airport, you endured smiling at the insistence of the fans, or that other one in which, traveling in the New York subway York, he gave his seat to a lady. A complete model of courtesy!

Well, what does Jeremy say about Keanu? Why deny it, exactly what we expected: that it is even nicer than it appears to be.

"He is generous, he is disinterested, he works tirelessly. Everything good that you have heard about him is 110% real", reveals Fry in an interview with Metro And, to demonstrate it, remember the following anecdote: