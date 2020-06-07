Keanu Reeves, his double affirms that everything that is said about him is true | .

Become one of the Hollywood stars dearest Keanu Reeves some of the stories that have been created around her claims one of her doubles that are true

The actor has left an indelible mark in the cinema, stories have been created about him practically and not only because of his “power as a strong character” but rather in his person and way of acting.

In addition to being loved by his admirers, he is also loved by his co-stars because his human warmth it makes those who know him become attached to him immediately.

It was one of the doubles who worked with Reeves who revealed that everything said about him is true and even more so, his name is Jeremy Fry who has participated as his double in John wick according to information from We Got This Covered.

“He is a donor, he is selfless, he works tirelessly. Everything good you’ve heard about him is 110% real, “he recently revealed.

Known for playing big box office movies like “Matrix”, “John Wick” and “Constantine”, in addition to romantic films, dramas and suspense.

In addition to its great human warmth he is extremely humble because in his action scenes, although he likes to interpret them, he knows when to let the professionals in that branch do their job.

Although on certain occasions the actor of Canadian origin has wanted to perform certain stunts and tries while they teach him to do it despite the fact that certain things are very complicated, he ends up doing it successfully, although when it is due he knows how to trust his director and not cling to wanting something that it gets out of your hands.

Keanu Reeves during interview for John Wick: Parabellum, 2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/MiccayaQM0 – (@IconicsPics)

June 6, 2020

He has never said: ‘’ I want to do that. I want to do it. “He trusts Darren to make the best decision they can and he knows they will use it when they see fit and safety,” said Fry.

