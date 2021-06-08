Keanu Reeves and Diego Luna join the cast of Super Pets with Dwayne Johnson

DC has no problems with its many animated installments. In addition to the new continuity that Superman: Man of Tomorrow has established – 100% or Batman: The Long Halloween, the saga will see a new animated film about Super pets, the mascots of the Justice League heroes and the voice cast have been joined by high-profile actors such as Keanu Reeves and Diego Luna of Mexico.

According to The Playlist, DC League of Super Pets has revealed that the cast of the animated film that will be led by Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, will be added the actors Keanu reeves, Diego Luna, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, and Natasha Lyonne. The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser that Johnson himself shared on his social networks along with the following message:

Ladies, gentlemen, and children of all ages, it is my pleasure to introduce you to our stellar cast of DC League of Super Pets who will play our league of two-legged and four-legged heroes and villains. Our production company has teamed up again with DC Comics and writer / director Jared Stern to bring you and your families superhero and villain fun around the world.

At the moment, there are no details about which characters will be played by each of the mentioned actors. It has only been confirmed that Johnson will give life to Krypto, Superman’s pet while Hart will do the same but with Ace, Batman’s dog. The preview shows a bit of the 3D animation we can expect from the project, which is shared by the writer of LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%, so we can already get an idea of ​​what we will see.

This is, as you surely know, Johnson’s second DC project. The actor is currently filming Black adam, his own live action movie in which he will play that character. His role is that of a dangerous villain who in the comics is an enemy of Shazam! – 88% and possibly facing him in the future. That film has been a production that the actor has been waiting to do for a long time and makes it an official part of the DCEU.

In addition to the dogs of Superman and Batman, it is known that the team will be made up of Jumpa, Wonder Woman’s kangaroo and Streaky, Supergirl’s cat. This group of pets will decide to set up their own crime fighting group. There are no details yet on who will be the animal or person who will be the villain of the film. This is the first time we’ve seen these characters take center stage in a while.

DC League of Super Pets It will hit theaters on May 20, 2022. The film was originally going to be released last May, but it was one of many films that had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. It will also be the latest collaboration between Johnson and Hart, actors who are very good friends in real life and who we most recently saw together in Jumanji in the Jungle – 76%.

