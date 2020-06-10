is the friendliest actor in Hollywood, today we celebrate that the wait was worth it: & nbsp;We finally have a trailer for the third installment of the cult saga of & nbsp;Billy and Ted, titled & nbsp;Bill & amp; Ted Face the Music & nbsp;(“Bill and Ted face the music”). “Data-reactid =” 12 “> This is undoubtedly another“ Keanu Reeves week. ”If the day before yesterday we echoed the confirmation that the 55-year-old Canadian is the Hollywood’s friendliest actor, today we celebrate that the wait was worth it: We finally have a trailer for the third installment of the cult saga of Billy and Ted, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music (“Bill and Ted face music”).

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return 30 years later to play Bill and Ted again, respectively. (Image: Orion Pictures)

