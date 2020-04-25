A series of eleven undefeated games in all competitions, only three points behind fourth place occupied by Chelsea in the Premier League and a successful integration for the last winter recruit Bruno Fernandes. Before the interruption of competitions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the lights were rather green for Manchester United. A beautiful dynamic praised by Roy Keane, usually not stingy with critics.

“They are still far behind Liverpool and Manchester City. But the signals are much better than six or twelve months ago. The recruits have settled well. If we can replay and they finish the season well, recruiting one or two very good players this summer will be another big step in their recovery. There is still a bit more to do. What would be a big boost for them is that Paul Pogba comes back and Marcus Rashford is getting back into shape, “the former Red Devils captain, seven times champion of England, told Sky Sports.

Keane pushes for recruiting defenders

If Ed Woodward, the vice-president of the club, explained Friday evening during a forum with supporters that there would be no astronomical transfers this summer because of the economic consequences linked to the epidemic of coronavirus, the English media have been talking for several weeks about Manchester United’s interest in Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), James Maddison (Leicester) and Harry Kane (Tottenham). But for Roy Keane, recruiting midfielders or players with an offensive vocation should not be the priority.

“People always say that big clubs need strikers. But I think United need one or two defenders. I’m not convinced by central defense nor by Luke Shaw. Brandon Williams played well on this side (on the left), even if it is right-handed, “he said. This season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has most often trusted Victor Lindelöf to support Harry Maguire in the line of defense. Not necessarily the best choice to believe Roy Keane.