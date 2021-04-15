“Kean will play for the national team for many years to come”

04/15/2021 at 8:47 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Italian coach, Roberto Mancini, praised Moise Kean in his time at PSG, where he is on loan from Everton until the end of the season, at a press conference for a regional event: “He is a player who can arrive very, very well. He will play for the national team for many more years”.

The former coach of Zenit, Inter or Manchester City emphasized the growth that is living in Paris, under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino and in the shadow of Kylian Mbappé or Neymar: “He is doing very well in Paris. He is maturing”.

The Italian international has participated in a total of 31 games this season with PSG, of which it has started 26 times, where has scored 18 goals and distributed an assist. The Parisian team coach is relying on the young 21-year-old attacker to the detriment of Mauro Icardi or Pablo Sarabia.

The return to the Premier League, an unknown

The player trained in the lower categories of Juventus was transferred to Everton in exchange for an amount close to 23 million euros after a loan to Hellas Verona. Carlo Ancelotti’s team, with whom he started the season, loaned him to PSG until the end of the season, where he is showing great performances. His return to the Premier is a mystery for the next season.

The forward, who has recently suffered from the Coronavirus, scored the third goal for PSG in the win at the Camp Nou. Mbappé was the great protagonist of the night with a hat-trick, but the Italian was able to appear at the decisive moment, with 1-2 on the scoreboard and a Barcelona focused on seeking a tie.