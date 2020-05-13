County Prince george It is a small piece of land halfway between Baltimore and Washington DC. Located in the state of Maryland, this place has been the birthplace of several NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Victor Oladipo or Quinn Cook. Precisely the Brooklyn Nets forward and his manager Rich Kleiman have partnered with these NBA players to launch a documentary about the little “Mecca” of American basketball.

According to Yahoo reports, the documentary was produced and will be released on May 15 by the prestigious Showtime. The name of the piece would be “Basketball County: In The Water” and it will tell the story of this small town and the stars that have come out of here not only today, but also from the past, such as Len Bias and several prominent players from the WNBA.

From EPs Kevin Durant & Rich Kleiman, #BASKETBALLCOUNTY: In The Water tells the story of Prince George’s County, MD & its cultural evolution through the lens of some of the game’s biggest stars. Documentary airs 5/15 on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/obWmbO1XI2 – SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) April 1, 2020

Who was also formed in this place was Jeff Green, currently at the Washington Wizards. The veteran former Celtics and Cavaliers, among others, spoke with NBC Sports and affirmed that the key to the success of this place is that “it is a place where you form your character and it does not allow you to relax at all”, in addition to stating that the objective of the documentary is ” help people understand what these players have been through ”and“ recognize all the talent that has come from here ”.

Prince George’s Mecca, which has provided the NBA with an astonishing 25 players in 2000 alone, will receive the credit it deserves. In an era where the world has become hooked on “The Last Dance”, Durant and his people aim to get closer to this success, but, above all, tell their story.

