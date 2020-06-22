We announced to you earlier this month that Microsoft was rolling out an update via Windows Update to update the old Edge to the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge in Windows 10. Well, now the same thing is happening with the update KB4567409 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

You may wonder, how is it possible that Windows 7 receives an update outside of its extended support? The answer is simple: Microsoft wants everyone to enjoy the new Microsoft Edge, which is a browser. More powerful, faster, but also safer.

KB4567409 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1

So Microsoft has started rolling out the update KB4567409 for all users of personal editions of Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1 the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

This browser was already available to download on both systems since January 15, 2020, but now Microsoft will install it for you with an update.

You do not have to worry. The new Edge will be installed on your system, with a shortcut on the desktop and in the taskbar. It will not replace Internet Explorer nor will it become the default browserIt will simply add this new option within a click.

This update is not available for business versions of Windows, but it is available for other users. If you continue with Windows 8.1, this update has no prerequisites. However, if your PC still has it in Windows 7, to receive the update you must comply with the following:

You must have the SHA-2 update (KB4474419) dated September 23, 2019 or a later SHA-2 update installed, and then restart the device before applying this update. If you use Windows Update, you will automatically be offered the latest SHA-2 update. For more information on SHA-2 updates, see the 2019 SHA-2 code signing compatibility requirement for Windows and WSUS. You must have the Maintenance Stack Update (SSU) installed (KB4490628) dated March 12, 2019 or a later SSU update. For more information on the latest SSU updates, see ADV990001 | Latest maintenance stack updates.