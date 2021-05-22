Kazuto Ioka, after the nonsense of the Japanese federation, plans to fight in the US

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Japanese Kazuto Ioka (26-2, 15 KO) ran into two big problems after his last win against Kosei Tanaka last year end, revalidating his WBO Super Flyweight World Championship.

And it is that the Japanese Federation, anchored in previous centuries, proposed to study the case of Ioka, with visible tattoos during combat, something that the national body does not allow. In addition, an investigation was announced due to a presumptive positive for cannabis of the world champion in a local control.

Over time, the Fighter’s anti-doping process has been shown to be irregular, confirming that Sample B came out clean of any irregular or prohibited substances. The Japanese have not taken the apologies of his federation, which, perhaps to smooth things over, has not taken any action on the issue of tattoos.

In any case, Ioka will seek to continue his career in the United States, where he has only fought once, when he beat McWilliams Arroyo in 2018. At 32 years old, he is at an age and a division full of talent and money fights: El Gallo Estrada, Chocolatito González, Carlos Cuadras, Jerwin Ancajas or Srisaket Sor Rungvisai would be great fights for the great oriental champion.

Even Ioka has been willing to gain weight and fight Naoya Inoue, something that right now seems like a less realistic option to unify in the super fly.