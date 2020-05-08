Kazuchika Okada donates 5 million yen to the Coronavirus relief fund. NJPW released the news through a press release.

Kazuchika Okada donates 5 million yen to the Coronavirus relief fund

One of NJPW’s great fighters, Kazuchika Okada has once again demonstrated that he is not only a great talent but also a great person and has made a donation of 5 million yen to the Japan Coronavirus Relief Fund.

This is the text published by New Japan Pro Wrestling

“As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Kazuchika Okada has chosen to make a personal donation to all those who are making efforts on the front lines of the pandemic by donating 5 million yen to the Nippon Foundation.

The contribution will support doctors, nurses and volunteers working on the front lines of fighting the virus in Japan. Previously, Okada created the Rainmaker Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting people affected by childhood cancer. “

Kazuchika Okada’s Message

Kazuchika Okada released a message about her donation through the NJPW page

“I am always grateful for the support of NJPW fans, and I look forward to hearing the cheers from the crowd at the packed shows as soon as possible.” Usually, it is me who receives the support and power of the people, but now I feel it is my turn to give support to the medical personnel that fight against this disease. I hope the fans will continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible. “

