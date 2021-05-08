Kazakhstan launches public consultation for its CBDC proposal

Compartir

The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBRK) is set to launch a public consultation for its proposed digital tenge currency, the official digital currency of the nation’s Central Bank (CBDC).

As detailed by the NBRK, the development of the digital tenge will take a two-tier structure in which the main bank will provide the infrastructure that supports the roll-out of CBDC, while financial market participants will provide payment services.

The development of the digital tenge under the NBRK will seek to serve as a complement to fiat currency, and not as a replacement.

“The national digital currency is a promising form of funds that are the obligation of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and are presented in digital form. The digital tenge will be legal tender, a measure of value and a store of value, ”the bank said in its public announcement.

To achieve digital success, the NBRK has highlighted the need to consult with relevant stakeholders by working together with financial market participants, the expert community, and international partners. The pilot test will begin with the study of the risks and benefits associated with the issuance of a digital tenge in the nation.

“To make a decision on the subject of Digital Tenge, it is necessary to carry out a comprehensive study of the benefits and risks with the definition of the tasks that the digital currency solves, the method of its issuance and distribution, the technology used, the impact on monetary policy, financial stability and the payments ecosystem, ”the NBRK noted.

Kazakhstan has been a very optimistic nation when it comes to digital currency innovations, and has adequately nurtured plans to attract up to $ 738 million in crypto-based investments over the course of three years. The country also has a commitment dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, for which it plans to invest $ 700 million.

The digital tenge project is a development that models similar efforts by other advanced economies, including the United States, Britain, and China, to name a few. Kazakhstan has not set a deadline for the issuance of CBDC.

