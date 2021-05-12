Kazakh Roman Khassanov sentenced to ten years for corruption

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has imposed a ten-year sanction on the Kazakh Roman khassanov for multiple violations of the Anticorruption Program of this sport (TACP) between 2014 and 2018.

The ITIA confirmed this Tuesday the suspension of Khassanov, in force since May 9, 2021, which prevents you from playing, training and exercising any activity in tennis events authorized by the governing bodies of this sport and which carries a fine of $ 100,000.

Khassanov, 24 years old and ranked 671 in the ATP world ranking in 2018, admitted to having breached the anti-corruption rules regarding the manipulation or attempted manipulation of results and the direct or indirect acceptance of money or benefits by this, as well as not reporting any activity in this regard that you may be aware of.

The admission of these offenses allows the ITIA impose sanctions without the need for a prior hearing.