Kazakh Lutsenko, the best of the chrono; Postlberger holds the lead

06/02/2021 at 4:58 PM CEST

EFE

The Kazakh Alexei Lutsenko (Astana) won the fourth stage of the Dauphiné, a 16.4 kilometer individual time trial between Firminy and Roche-la-Molière, ahead of his Spanish partner Ion Izagirre, in which the Austrian Lukas Postlberger (Bora Hansgrohe) resisted with the yellow jersey.

Lutsenko, 28, surprised with an excellent time in which he set the best time with 21.36 minutes, at an average of 45.52 km / h, beating in 8 seconds Izagirre and in 9 to Danish Kasper asgreen (Deceuninck).

The austrian Lukas postlberger resisted with a ninth place 23 seconds behind the winner and retained the yellow jersey for a second against Lutsenko, followed by Asgreen and Izagirre, both at 9 seconds.

This Thursday the fifth stage will be held, between Saint-Chamond and Saint-Vallier, of 175.5 kilometers long.