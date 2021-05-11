Kazakh Khassanov sentenced to 10 years for manipulating results

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has imposed a ten-year sanction on Kazakh Roman Khassanov for multiple violations of the Anti-Corruption Program of this sport (TACP) between 2014 and 2018.

The ITIA confirmed the suspension of Khassanov, effective from May 9, 2021, that prevents him from playing, training and exercising any activity in tennis events authorized by the governing bodies of this sport and that carries a fine of $ 100,000.

Khassanov admitted to having breached anti-corruption rules regarding manipulation or attempted manipulation of results and the direct or indirect acceptance of money or benefits for this, as well as not reporting any activity in this sense of which you may have knowledge.

The admission of these offenses allows the ITIA to impose sanctions without the need to hold a prior hearing.