The former Barça player, Kays Ruiz-Atil, has issued a statement through his Instagram account in which he has wanted to cover up some issues. The 17-year-old is immersed in his renewal with PSG, as he ends his contract in 2021.

04/30/2020 at 6:57 PM

CEST

Sport.es

The French midfielder explained in the release: “Through this press release I would like to clarify my current situation. First of all, I want to correct the misinterpretation that has been made of some of my comments. I am young and I am ambitious, but I do not think that is a defect. My education forces me to say what I think with the humility that characterizes me. My priority is to give back to my club everything that is given to me through the quality of its training, but I also care about my personal well-being. I want to continue making progress and prosper in the future. “

The Paris Saint-Germain footballer is closer to renew after the negotiations that his new representative is carrying out, Alain Migliaccio (agent of Zinedine Zidane), with Leonardo. In recent weeks there was talk that the future of the young midfielder could be at Chelsea.

.