Kaylee McKeown breaks 100m backstroke world record

06/13/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

.

The Australian swimmer Kaylee mckeown has beaten the world record of the 100 m backstroke today with a mark of 57.45 that lowers the previous record by 12 hundredths, held by the American Regan Smith at 57.57 since the 2019 World Cups.

McKeown, 19, achieved the record during the Australian team’s Olympic selection tests, in Adelaide.

The young swimmer achieved four medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and her times anticipate further success for her at the Tokyo Games that begin next month.