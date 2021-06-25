Kayla Harrison rules out facing Claressa Shields in the future: “It doesn’t make sense”

Considered one of the promises of the MMA female, Kayla Harrison has been linked to potential Super Fights as of late. The lightweight champion of PFL, I rule out the possibility of facing the multi-champion boxing champion Claressa Shields, who has just won her debut.

Although he suffered with the grappling of Brittney elkins. Claressa managed to recover and knock out his rival in the third round. Now, in an interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison praised Shields in the MMA, but she claims she wants to be seen as “The big sister” of the Olympic boxer in her new modality.

“She did a good job on her debut and as much as she talks about fighting me in the future, I want to be her older sister. Everyone anticipated that she would have difficulties in some areas, but she won. He found the moment to win and I applaud that ”, He said Harrison.

Although the boxer revealed her interest in facing Amanda nunes, the American also believes that pressure can stop the evolution of Claressa shields.

“Now, it will be a bit difficult in PFL. I hope that all that Kayla facing Claressa is put aside. Has no sense. It would be like you guys talking after my first fight: “Kayla should fight Amanda.” It doesn’t make sense, that’s stupid, stop ”, concluded Kayla

The sixth event of the 2021 from PFL, will be held tomorrow Friday. Kayla harrison will face Cindy dandois in the star fight. She became known after winning two Olympic medals in Judo. The first was in 2012, on London, and the second in Rio de Janeiro, on 2016.

