“Kayla Harrison is Ronda Rousey 6.0”

We could already start talking about Kayla Harrison as a reality and not as a promise of mixed martial arts. Or maybe we should wait for him to start his career and win some fights in the UFC? So far the two-time Olympics gold medal winner – London 2012 and Rio 2016 – has an undefeated record of 10-0, with 8 finishes, and is currently competing in the PFL. Having said that, Ali Abdelaziz thinks she’s the new Ronda Rousey.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the representative of the gladiator first said compared to other women competing in the cage: «I really think Kayla Harrison is the meanest woman in any room today. Without disrespecting anyone. There are many women who are amazing, but I think she is of a different race.

And he kept talking about Ronda Rousey: “She is everything Ronda Rousey is supposed to be. She is Ronda Rousey 6.0. She is Ronda Rousey, Ronda did many things for this sport, I respect Ronda, but the expectations of the people of Ronda were very high. Guess what? Anyone can expect the same from Kayla, but at a much, much higher level.«.

