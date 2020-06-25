Kayla Braxton revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus, but it was not the first time | Fight News

Presenter and interviewer Kayla Braxton tweeted to inform the WWE Universe that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice. She tested positive in March and recovered. After thinking that she “was invincible,” she discovered another positive test.

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me. – Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Kayla Braxton got sick from Covid in March

Braxton stayed at home for a time, where he performed his WWE duties. Apparently, she was recovering from COVID-19 for part of that time.

She did not confirm that it was the positive coronavirus test discovered after WrestleMania, but that it would fit the timeline.

