Backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton and WWE producer Adam Pearce are two of the names known to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few hours. In the case of Kayla Braxton, it is the second time she has tested positive.

If this morning we told you that Renee Young was the first one who had announced through social networks that she had tested positive for the Covid-19, now they have joined her, Kayla Braxton, one of WWE's backstage interviewers and producer Adam Pearce. Both have made their positives public through social media.

In March, it was already reported that a person had tested positive for Covid 19 and that he was not a talent of the company, now Kayla Braxton herself has discovered that it had been her the one that had given positive when announcing that it was the second time that it had tested positive for the disease.

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me. – Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile the WWE producer, Adam Pearce has also announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. with which it is to be expected that both people will be out of the WWE recordings for the next 14 days, as will happen with Renee Young.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H – Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

