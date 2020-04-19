Almost a year has passed since Kawhi Leonard Leave yourself one of the most epic moments in NBA history after deciding with a winning basket Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The moment of the basket was immortalized thanks to Mark Blinch, who with this image has managed to win the World Press Photo, the world’s most important photojournalism award.

The world’s most prestigious photojournalism contest has named “Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 Buzzer Beater” by Mark Blinch as the single best sports photo of the year: https://t.co/xpCoLRmh3n pic.twitter.com/V6cu9YdBuv – Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) April 16, 2020

