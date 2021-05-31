Kawhi punishes Doncic’s pain

Ephemeral joy in Dallas. If everything was hope before the game, fueled by the confirmation that Luka Doncic was available for the game; behind him, everything is doubts, worry and even fear. The Clippers, tracing a reverse trajectory to last season, have tied the tie (2-2) and have done so, in addition, overwhelmingly: with a beating without nuances (81-106), from start to finish and agreeing with Paul George when he said, with 2 to 0, that “they were not worried”. A player like the Slovenian determines everything, and today he did it in many ways. Tyronn Lue, initially, had a small quintet, without Ivica Zubac, or any pure pivot, and with a clear message: weave a spider web to hunt down the rival star. It worked, but not so much for his tactical success as for the state of the base, very weighed down by his cervical strain, with kinesiological tapes showing that his presence was a tremendous effort and, despite everything, still the leader of his own. Commendable, but insufficient, because superheroes, in reality, also fall. And, in the hands of someone like Kawhi, with that countenance that hides all kinds of sentiment, no mercy can be expected.

The best news for Dallas, right now, is the two days off leading up to the next round of the series. Today, all headlines in his favor disappeared immediately. And that Kristaps Porzingis, the most noted after the last defeat, came out wanting to vindicate himself. From the middle distance, gaining space and turning in front of his defender. Copy and paste for the Latvian, who scored the first four points of the game. Dallas’ maximum advantage throughout the game. If the Mavs came out with one more march from the start (a mirage), the Clippers, with two, with a defensive intensity that led to fighting for the balls on the ground, which littered with mud (reality). In the midst of all this, Doncic lingered on his tricks, which today were enjoyed in a trickle. The first would not arrive until the first seven minutes of the game were consumed, with an alley-oop for Finey-Smith from the center of the court. In the midst of all this, Rick Carlisle also innovated, giving the first minutes to a Boban Marjanovic applauded from the stands and immediate impact, but fleeting, with four points in a row. Surely, the only moment of joy for the fans, who contemplated a Kawhi without failures and a Luka without successes. Jalen Brunson, with a triple on the horn, reduced the distance to nine points before closing the set (22-31), but the sensations were what they were: the Clippers, with everything and against Doncic, denied facing the basket.

And they would be confirmed. Furthermore, compounded by Luka’s ostentatious grimaces of pain, which he gritted his teeth and put his hand to his neck, covered with those ribbons that tried to do their job, but were insufficient for the effort required. One that was imposed by some Clippers close to their best version, with Leonard showing his more cyborg side and Pau George joining the cause. Action after action, there was no room for error. At the end of a first half totally dominated by the visitors, with up to 19 points of difference (who stayed at 16 at halftime, 45-61), 80% accuracy in the shot for Kawhi and 50% for George. And their perfection was impregnated, of course, with a general success that went to 52.4% in field shots and 41.2% in triple, at the height of what they are: the best team in the NBA since the long distance. Ahead, 3 hits of 18 attempts from the perimeter that made something very clear: the game was not like the previous ones in the series. So it was. No reaction capacity in the second half and with some Clippers who lowered the gears, but kept adding. At the end of the game, 29 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists for Kawhi, with 11 of 15 hits from the field and 2 of 3 on triples. Pau George, in his wake, with a 29 + 9 + 3. Nicolás Batum, with a 10 + 5, Reggie Jackson, with a 15 + 5, Marcus Morris, 9 + 8, and Rajon Rondo, 7 + 5 + 4, completed the fine print of a sentence that, in the last quarter, gave I move on to the less common.

Superheroes also fall

Much in spite of Doncic, who tried to remedy it in a heroic way, showing his suffering in the simplest gestures, but lengthening the agony to force the machine into the most complex actions. He supported (while he could) the team and, despite all the pain, he finished the game leading his team, with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Surely, far from his best performance, further clouded by his 1 of 7 in triples and a 0 of 5 from the free throw line (his big problem), but in an effort against nature that deserves all respect. “It seemed to me that I couldn’t turn left, that I couldn’t look that way,” Carlisle admitted at the end of the match. The point guard, for his part, tried to cry out for optimism, saying that, physically, he felt better than in the previous game.

With two days ahead, his condition may improve, but it seems difficult to reach an optimum. And right now, Dallas is only worth that. The first two games seem very distant, the result of a choral exercise in which Doncic, from excellence, “only” had to captain. Currently, he is alone, without a tilde, in a supreme crusade, before a Kawhi in a state of grace, who does not look back and who is signing a series to remember (33 + 8.5 with 63% in field goals and 47 % in triple). Today, again, very little of a Tim Hardaway Jr. who had been one of the top values ​​thus far. Only 4 points, with 0 triples in 4 attempts. More of the same from Maxi Kleber, with the counter at zero, or a delivered Finney-Smith, who did not stop sweating, but who stayed at 8 + 8 + 1. Porzingis, in his particular redemption, was the one who contributed the most, with 18 points and 5 rebounds, in an insufficient performance and that, for the moment, makes it clear that he cannot command in the “absence” of the lieutenant general. Marjanovic, with only 12 minutes on the track, was the third in terms of numerical contribution (12 + 6). On the bench, with everything lost and with the Angelenos having a good time (Rondo liked himself with a feint to pass through the back, Jackson was enjoying himself on the perimeter …), the Serbian giant was trying to get a smile from the Slovenian (he succeeded ). You have to take care of him. They need you.