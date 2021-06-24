Kawhi Leonard’s current injury status

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Kawhi leonard suffered a injury on his knee and here we will see how he is currently.

Los Angeles Clippers still believe Kawhi leonard return to the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. Unfortunately, they will have to wait a bit longer as Leonard he was totally eliminated from game number 3.

Here the data:

This game will become the number 5 in a row that Leonard is lost, and Ty Lue will return to the drawing board to figure out how to overcome defeat.

Kawhi Leonard will miss his fifth straight game since he suffered the injury 10 days ago.

The third party of the playoffs It will be Thursday and he goes to Los Angeles, where the Clippers will do their best to tie the series and return to Phoenix with some momentum. Paul George and the rest of the team are under pressure to find a way to beat the Suns.