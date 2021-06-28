Kawhi Leonard, very unhappy with the Los Angeles Clippers for the management of the franchise with his injury

The Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 are taking its toll on Los Angeles Clippers, that since the injury of Kawhi leonard in Game 5 of the Semis against the Utah Jazz they are trying to survive without their best player. They currently face a 3-1 comeback in the WCF against the Phoenix Suns of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Precisely, the franchise is doing everything possible so that Kawhi can return before it is too late, and this has infuriated the two-time Finals MVP. As reported by Skip Bayless in a word for NBC Sports, Kawhi Leonard is very disappointed with the Clippers’ doctors because “he feels they have underestimated the severity of his injury from the beginning.

The Los Angeles Clippers have not issued an official statement at any time informing the extent of their star’s injury.