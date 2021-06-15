Kawhi Leonard is not the “most important” player for the Clippers, according to Shaquille O’Neal

The former player of the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal said Kawhi leonard He is not the “most important” player for the Clippers in the NBA.

However, if you ask the great man from the Hall of Fame, Shaquille O’Neal, the Los Angeles Lakers legend believes that Kawhi leonard He’s not the most important player on the Clippers team right now. In his mind, Shaq firmly believes that this role belongs to Paul George:

“For the Clippers, Kawhi He is the most necessary player on the team, but the most important type is the Playoff P, ”said O’Neal, through Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World. “Playoff P plays like he played the other night, it will be a draw. Tomorrow everything will be on the shoulders of Playoff P “.

Shaquille O’Neal he said he thinks Kawhi leonard is still the most important team player. However, what he’s signaling here is that Paul George’s game will determine the Clippers’ success against the Jazz.