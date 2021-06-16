Kawhi Leonard, indefinite leave for Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA Playoffs 2021 they are being marked by injuries and physical problems of some of the stars of the different teams. They continue to fall like flies, and Chris Paul is now joined by a Kawhi Leonard who gets this injury at the time when he was better leading his Clippers.

In fact, in the Angelina franchise they believe that what Kawhi leonard has affected is the Achilles tendon, a very serious problem that could keep him away from the playing fields for several weeks, diluting the Los Angeles Clippers ring options in this 2021.