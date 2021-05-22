Kawhi Leonard humiliated Maxi Kieber with incredible donqueo

The Ageneles Clipperrs player, Kawhi leonard made a donqueo in view of Maxi kieber very aggressive and intense to the same good in the first game of the playoffs between them in the NBA.

Kawhi leonard In an offensive from court to court, this one with a lot of security looked a bit ahead offensively and did not think about it to attack the basket ending with a powerful donqueo in view of Maxi kieber Dallas Mavericks player in the NBA.

Here the video:

F in the chat for Maxi Kleber. Kawhi Leonard SOLD IT OUT with this poster. Only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/hWMqJCrvni – Santiago Núñez (@SantiagoNunezC) May 22, 2021

The eaves Kawhi leonard always surprises many of his rivals in the NBA, since he has a tremendous explosiveness in his body and at the same time very intelligent as an athlete.

Today was the first game between the Dallas Mavericks and Angeles Clippers and we are already seeing some tremendous plays from both teams of the NBA who are tremendous rivals. The Dallas won the first game by a difference of 10 points, putting their team ahead in the series.