Kawhi Leonard has anterior cruciate ligament surgery

Los Angeles Clippers have confirmed that Kawhi leonard, who missed the end of the last playoffs because of a knee injury, has undergone an anterior cruciate ligament operation. As of today we do not have a date of his possible return. Remember that the player missed the last two games of the series against the Utah Jazz and all of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers were able to win both games they played against Utah, but they couldn’t eliminate the Jazz without their great star on the field.

After suffering the knee problem in Game 4 of the series against the Jazz, the Clippers reported that the player suffered a “sprain.” However, his continuous absences made us all think that he could suffer a serious problem in the ligament that has ended up being confirmed.

The timing of Kawhi Leonard's injury. The Clippers player has already undergone surgery. Prompt recovery

Return to the courts

We do not know the extent of the injury, so speculating about his return date at this time does not make sense. Kawhi will be off the court for a few months in which he should decide his future. It is the second major injury suffered by the player in the same leg.

In 2017, a quadriceps problem kept him off the slopes for most of the year. Then, angered by the medical treatment, he decided to force his transfer and ended up at the Toronto Raptors.