Kawhi Leonard had knee surgery

THE ANGELS.

The eaves Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery Tuesday for his ligament injury and will be out indefinitely, reported the NBA franchise.

Leonard, what missed the last Clippers playoff series, suffered a “partial tear of the right anterior cruciate ligament”, the team detailed in a brief statement.

There is no timetable for their return, “the text concluded.

Two-ring winner with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, Leonard injured his right knee in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal against the Utah Jazz.

With his absent figure, the Clippers managed to beat the Jazz, but fell 4-2 in the West final against the Phoenix Suns.

At 30, and after two seasons in Los Angeles, Leonard has an option to leave the Clippers this offseason and become a free agent.

