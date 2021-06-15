Kawhi Leonard ended the life of Derrick Favors with a lethal donqueo

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Kawhi leonardo I end the life of Derrick Favors with a lethal donqueo that practically plunged him into the NBA.

Kawhi leonardo escaped his main defense with an efficient feint and Derrick Favors was the one who came to the aid, but to Leonard He doesn’t care about me and ends up nailing him in the NBA.

Derrick Favors even though he took a tremendous leap, but we all know that Kawhi leonardo He is one of the most skilled players on the court in the NBA.

Here the video:

It is worth noting the great reaction of the Los Angeles Clippers coming from behind for the second time in a row in this series of the Playoffs on the NBA and now they are tied to two games.

Kawhi leonardo finished the game with an amount of 31 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds in 34 minutes of play in the NBA.