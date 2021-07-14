Kawhi Leonard, cruciate ligament surgery and no return date

07/14/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Arnau blanch

Hard hit for the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. As announced by the Angelina franchise, the forward has been successfully operated on for partial tear in his anterior cruciate ligament which occurred on June 14, during the semifinals of the Western Conference against the Utah Jazz.

No official date for his possible return, recovery could extend from 6 months to the full year, as can be deduced from previous interventions.

So far, no information on the player’s physical condition had been provided. Officially, it was only announced that he suffered a “knee sprain”, without further details. After the same game, however, suspicions began to grow.

In addition, after undergoing surgery, the Clippers continue to send cryptic messages about the player’s situation: has no expected return date for now.

Clippers to plan next season without Kawhi

Leonard has averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 games this season, his second in Los Angeles, his hometown. A foot injury caused him to miss nine straight games in April, and then came his knee to spoil the Clippers’ journey in these playoffs.

The mishap occurs in very particular circumstances. Coming soon, Kawhi must accept or decline an option to renew an additional year for $ 36 million. If denied, he would enter free agency.

The Clippers, however, whether or not they convince their franchise player, should plan the next season placing yourself in the worst possible scenario: not being able to count on their services during the entire course. With Paul George renewed before the start of this season (226 million for five years), Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum (free agents) are in the air.