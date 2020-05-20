When Kawhi Leonard decided to leave Nike to be the new global ambassador for New Balance, the forward probably did not imagine that this decision would be so costly for him. The ‘pipe’ brand and Kawhi have already had a lawsuit over the use of the logo that both created while the player had a contract with them, but this only continues to get worse.

Justice reportedly not only agreed with Nike in the logo copyright lawsuit, but the player is now in a very weak position and could be counter-sued, Darren Heitner reports.

The report reports that Nike could sue Leonard for “damages related to copyright infringement and multiple breaches of contract” and this is quite possible “unless Leonard is able to provide strong evidence,” which has not yet happened. . Kawhi may not only be left without his logo, but he may also have to pay a lot of money to settle the conflict.

