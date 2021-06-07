Kawhi Leonard and Paul George send message to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Clippers team defeated the Dallas Mevericks in Game 7 of the Playoffs of the NBA, and rivals Kawhi leonard, Paul george they sent him a message to Luka doncic.

Luka doncic averaged 35.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the Playofffs with 49.0 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent from 3 and 52.9 percent from the foul line. It was really a very productive series from Luka (outside of free throws), but he just didn’t get enough of Kristaps Porzingis and other Mavs role players.

Here the message of Kawhi leonard YPaul George:

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George show respect after Luka Doncic’s unbelievable series. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/STwXU6F3ow – NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2021

Luka doncic and the future of the Dallas Mavericks is very great. A legitimate second star on the team who can draw almost as much attention to Doncic will open up the Mavs’ offense. Until then, Dallas will have a hard time facing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers in the west.