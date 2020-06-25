Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBABut he has always been very careful with his private life. The Los Angeles Clippers player has always shown a rather introverted personality, which does not prevent his shirt from being one of the best sellers in the entire league.

We will continue with this series of articles, in which we try to explain curiosities of the stars of the best league in the world, which are unknown to the general public.

1. The reason for her braids was Carmelo Anthony

The Clippers player is a person who does not have great idols, but if there is one that stands out for him, it is Carmelo Anthony. “Melo” is a player who has always been passionate about him, for which he made his famous braids as a tribute.

2. Addicted to chicken wings from a well-known American fast food chain

In recent years, the 2-time MVP of the finals has improved his diet to continue being in the elite. However, Kawhi has a passion that he cannot remove from his diet: chicken wings with habanero mango sauce from the fast food company Wing Stop.

When they found out, the leaders of this chain invited him to sign autographs in one of their restaurants in exchange for chicken wings for life.

3. Abhor social media

We have commented that Kawhi is a very reserved person and that other players, like LeBron, who at important moments of the season stay away from social networks, but « The Claw » takes it to the extreme.

She does not have a Facebook or Instagram profile and although there is a verified Twitter account with her name, it has not been updated since 2015, so it does not seem that she cares much about it.

4. He is the second youngest player to win the Finals MVP

Although he was not one of the most required figures in his draft, since he was chosen in the fifteenth position by the Pacers, Kawhi made a name for himself very soon in the NBA.

He had always been valued for his intensity, but when in 2014 he became famous for his defense over LeBron and for his Finals MVP, he became the second youngest player to do so, after Magic Johnson. The Clippers ‘did it at the age of 22 years and 11 months, two years after the Lakers’ ex-base.

5. A player oblivious to luxury

Kawhi bought his first large-capacity car, a Porsche, because his family told him to change the Chevy Mailbu he had been carrying from college.

However, in 2016, the player himself claimed that he continued to use a 1997 Chevy Tahoe truck, which he nicknames « the gasoline swallower. »

6. You have avoided a three-peat twice

Kawhi has won two rings, with their corresponding Finals MVPs. Both times, « The Klaw » has prevented the Miami Heat in 2014 and the Golden State Warriors in 2019 from achieving their third consecutive championship.

7. His laughter has inspired memes

Although he is not a very smiling player, his happiness has generated some meme. The Bucks tried to make him nervous during last season’s series, and every time the Raptors lost a ball they made the sound of Kawhi laugh.

8. Your hands are great weapons

Kawhi’s hands have always been her hallmark, but when we clarify how much they measure, it’s incredible. They are among the largest in all history, with a length of 28.57 cm from the little finger to the index and 24.76 cm from top to bottom. This represents that they are 52% bigger than the average of a man.

9. His shot against the Sixers, a milestone in history

The basket that made him a legend in Canada, something he endorsed in the Finals against the Warriors, is the only « buzzer beater » in history in the seventh game of an NBA conference final.

That shot has been immortalized on a wall in the Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors’ court.

10. He doesn’t like breakfast

In an interview he gave in the 2017 season, Kawhi confessed that it was very rare that he ate breakfast. But there is no need to follow in his footsteps, since breakfast is the most important meal of the day