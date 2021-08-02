Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul go to NBA Free Agency 2021

Outreach news that has been produced in the NBA according to the famous journalist Shams Charania, who reports on the economic and sports ambition of two of the great stars of this league. Kawhi leonard Y Chris paul could have settled for the salary they had set for this season and ensure their permanence in Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, but both have perceived this NBA Free Agency 2021 as an opportunity to continue increasing its cache, without ruling out exploring the market for better opportunities. They have rejected the Player Option, and although that always creates a trace of uncertainty in their franchises, it does not have to mean that they want to leave.

Kawhi Leonard and the desire to earn more

Things have not finished working in sports between Clippers and Leonard, but the player is not in a hurry to win a ring, since he already has it under his belt, but everything indicates that he will want to continue in the discipline of the Angelenos generating a dynasty long-term and becoming a highly paid player. He has declined to collect $ 36 million this upcoming season and seems to be looking for a $ 176.2 million offer for four years, although he could also contemplate a two-year formula, with the latest from Player Option. In case of requesting this, I would put a lot of pressure on the Clippers to build a level sports project that would allow them to fight for glory again.

Chris Paul, nonconformity by flag

That a 36-year-old player rejects a Player Option and goes on the market can only be explained by the excellent season he has had at Phoenix Suns and the enormous confidence he has that he will be valued as something more than an old star in his twilight. Paul has shown that he can continue to be a benchmark player in a contender for glory and therefore turned down the $ 44.2 million he was guaranteed. Everything indicates that he could settle for less money, but as long as they assure him a longer contract, considering as probable one of $ 90 million for three years. In this case, it is not ruled out that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, can tempt the point guard a lot and get him out of the Phoenix Suns, an ecosystem in which he has felt very comfortable.