Kawhi Leonard and a virtually impossible triumphant return

The Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 have been very uphill for Los Angeles Clippers. This last morning, the Angelina franchise lost in Game 4 of the tie against Phoenix sunsat the Staples Center (the Suns had not beaten the Clippers there since December 2013).

If they want to reach the NBA Finals, the Clippers will have to come back from 3-1, that is, win the remaining three games of the series. The silver lining for them is that their coach, Tyronn Lue, already has experience in it, when he conquered the championship ring in 2016 in the famous Cleveland Cavaliers comeback to the Golden State Warriors.

The negative side appears in the physical problems of Kawhi leonard. The Los Angeles Clippers star has had a knee injury (cruciate ligament) since the series against the Utah Jazz, and although the Los Angeles team has not confirmed time out, it does not appear to be a minor injury.

Many of the options of these Clippers go through the fact that Kawhi recovers and can play the fifth game. However, it seems that it is practically impossible. This is what Paul George has made known in his latest statements: “If he is not at 100%, we do not want him to go out and play. His health is more important than everything else.”

Avoid a new ‘Durant case’

In the 2019 NBA Finals there was a situation similar to what the Los Angeles Clippers is experiencing now. Golden State Warriors, down 3-1, had Kevin Durant with physical problems. The player forced, and in Game 5 he broke the Achilles tendon, and he was not playing until the beginning of this 2020/21 season.