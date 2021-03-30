Kawhi emerges and the Clippers scare: five wins in a row

Clippers carburete. At the best moment of the season to put together a good form and be on a roll, the team led by Tyronn Lue is in an impressive upward dynamic, thanks to the five consecutive victories they have achieved in recent days. They already have a game won more than the Suns, who add two fewer losses and they overtake them by half a win in the standings. And they are 4 of Utah, which seems untouchable, for now and despite being far from that team that did not lose to absolutely anyone, recently. Well, the Angelenos are five out of five, six out of seven if we look a little further back, and they have beaten theoretically inferior rivals (except these Sixers, perhaps at a similar level despite the absence of Embiid), but they have done it practicing a great team game, with Kawhi leading without much fanfare and a synchronicity and group work that has varied as the season has passed, but that they are now trying to turn into a constant and regular quality.

The best of the game was, of course, Kawhi Leonard. He rested in the last against his former team, the Spurs, against whom he did play the previous one (playing twice in a row against them is very typical this season) and that has served him to make a good display: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals with only 1 loss. The forward scored just 1 of 5 from 3s, but a good 9 of 17 from the field and an excellent 9 of 11 from the personnel. He was accompanied by Paul George, who went to 24 points (with 9 rebounds and 9 assists), 7 of them in the last 12 minutes, which he helped close with his well-known skill. What’s more, Terance Mann certifies his great moment of form and becomes the Clippers’ third man with 23 points. The Angelenos also had Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson above the ten and good minutes of Ivica Zubac (7 + 11), and they are already waiting for Rajon Rondo, an uncertain signing that may turn out very well … or not so much.

In the Sixers, who are still without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris stressed too much: 29 points (13 of 19 shooting, spectacular), 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Harrris scored 8 points in the last period, but they were not enough to overcome a game that the Clippers had tied (not sentenced) in the two intermediate periods (second and third) getting an advantage (97-85) at the beginning of the last quarter that they would no longer lose. In addition to Harris, Danny Green scored 5 triples (in 9 attempts) and went to 17 points, Shake Milton scored 16 and Dwight Howard, with more minutes and production since Joel Embiid’s injury, stayed at 9 + 11. The one who was not fine was Ben Simmons, who had 15 points and added 7 rebounds, but only distributed 2 assists, either asphyxiated by the Los Angeles defense and the individual marking or the constant help of two defensive monsters, Kawhi and Paul George.

The Sixers came from getting four consecutive victories, so they remain leaders of the Eastern Conference despite the victory. The team led by Doc Rivers (who was reunited with his Clippers, who left through the back door a few months ago) has maintained the first position since the beginning of the season, but he is continually being stalked by the almighty Nets, the most feared team in the NBA. They are feared for their squad and net quality, but let’s not forget that, even if talent wins championships, there are more teams out there that can fight; and the Clippers’ ability to resurface, always irregular and full of uncertainty but with a staff compensated with a point guard who has already arrived, can cause some fear in a Western Conference in which everyone wins and loses games. But in which few, of course, have a player as differential as Kawhi Leonard, capable of winning a ring and being an absolutely historical star, despite causing certain reluctance and not being entirely in tune with the fans. The Clippers are here and it remains to be seen if they maintain this level until the end, or this is only temporary. At the moment, they carburet. The rest, we’ll see.